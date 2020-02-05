Death toll rises to 21 in eastern Turkey avalanche: officials

At least 21 people were killed Wednesday in an avalanche in eastern Turkey during a search and rescue mission after a similar incident the day before, local officials said.

The bodies of nine civilians, eight gendarmerie officers, three village guards, and a firefighter were discovered at the scene in Van province, where they had been helping uncover a minibus buried by an avalanche late Tuesday, governor Mehmet Emin Bilmez was quoted as saying by DHA news agency.

