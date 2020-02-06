Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinese scientists ask for patent on US drug to fight virus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 13:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 13:35 IST
Chinese scientists ask for patent on US drug to fight virus
File photo Image Credit: Flickr / GileadSciences

Scientists in the city at the center of China's virus outbreak have applied to patent a drug made by US company Gilead Science Inc to treat the disease, possibly fuelling conflict over technology policy that helped trigger Washington's tariff war with Beijing. The government-run Wuhan Institute of Virology said this week it applied for the patent in January along with a military laboratory.

An institute statement acknowledged there are "intellectual property barriers" but said it acted to "protect national interests". Granting its own scientists a patent might give the Chinese government leverage in negotiations overpaying for the drug. But it also might fuel complaints Beijing abuses its regulatory system to pressure foreign companies to hand over valuable technology.

On Thursday, the official Xinhua News Agency said clinical trials of the drug, remdesivir, were due to start. Gilead, headquartered in Foster City, California, said it applied in 2016 for a Chinese patent on the use of remdesivir against coronaviruses and is waiting for a decision. The coronavirus family includes the novel coronavirus, or 2019-nCoV, blamed for the outbreak in Wuhan.

"Gilead has no influence over whether a patent office issues a patent to the Chinese researchers," said a company spokesman, Ryan McKeel. "Their application has been filed more than three years after Gilead's filing and will be considered in view of what is already known about the compound and pending patent applications."

The institute said its application was filed on January 21. Two days later, Chinese authorities suspended most access to Wuhan, a city of 11 million people. That lockdown has expanded to surrounding cities and some in other provinces, isolating a total of about 60 million people in the most sweeping anti-disease measures ever imposed.

China has the right under World Trade Organisation rules to declare an emergency and compel a company to license a patent to protect the public. It would be required to pay a license fee that is deemed fair market value. The government might be able to avoid that fee if the patent were granted to the Wuhan institute, part of the elite Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The institute said it applied for a "use patent" that specifies the Wuhan virus as the drug's target. Gilead's patent application, filed before the virus was identified, cites only the overall family of coronaviruses. The Chinese researchers made their patent application "from the perspective of protecting national interests", said the institute statement.

"If relevant foreign companies plan to contribute to China's epidemic prevention and control, we both agree that if the state needs it, we will not require enforcement of rights given by the patent," it said. Gillead said last week it was working with US and Chinese health authorities on studying remdesivir. The company said it has provided the drug for emergency use in a small number of patients with the Wuhan virus "in the absence of any approved treatment options".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Pan-India cheque truncation system to be implemented by Sep: RBI

In a bid to accelerate clearance of cheques, the Reserve Bank of India RBI on Thursday said it has decided to implement a cheque truncation system CTS across the country by September this year. RBI introduced this system in 2010. At present...

Israeli strikes kill 12 pro-Iran fighters in Syria

Israeli airstrikes killed 12 pro-Iran fighters near Damascus and in southern Syria early Thursday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. Seven foreign fighters were killed in the Kiswa area south of Damascus, where Iranian and pro-I...

US expresses concern over religious freedom in India

The US has expressed concern over the current situation of religious freedom in India and raised the issue with Indian officials, a senior State Department official has said. The remarks came in the wake of widespread protests held across I...

Missing UPPCL employee found dead near canal in Muzaffarnagar

An employee of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited UPPCL who was missing from home since February 4 was found dead in Roorkee area near Ganga Canal here, police said. The body of Khalid was recovered from the spot on Wednesday with cut ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020