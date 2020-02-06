Israeli strikes kill 12 pro-Iran fighters in Syria
Israeli airstrikes killed 12 pro-Iran fighters near Damascus and in southern Syria early Thursday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
Both Syrian and foreign fighters were killed in the strikes in the Kaswa area south of Damascus and the Ezra district of Daraa province, the Britain-based war monitor said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
