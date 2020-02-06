Left Menu
Israeli strikes kill 12 pro-Iran fighters in Syria

Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Israeli airstrikes killed 12 pro-Iran fighters near Damascus and in southern Syria early Thursday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Both Syrian and foreign fighters were killed in the strikes in the Kaswa area south of Damascus and the Ezra district of Daraa province, the Britain-based war monitor said.

