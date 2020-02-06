J-K Lt Guv approves proposal to set up elevated light rail system in Srinagar, Jammu
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu on Thursday approved the proposal of Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) Department to set up elevated light rail system in Jammu and Srinagar to provide 'best-in-class' mobility.
"Lt Governor, GC Murmu approved the proposal of the H&UD Deptt to set up Elevated Light #Rail System in both the capital cities of #JammuandSrinagar to provide "best-in-class" mobility in terms of safe, reliable, convenient, cost-effective and sustainable public transport system," Department of Information and Public Relations, Govt of Jammu & Kashmir tweeted.
Light rail or light rail transit (LRT) is a form of urban rail public transportation that generally has a lower capacity and lower speed than heavy rail and metro systems, but higher capacity and higher speed than traditional street-running tram systems. (ANI)
