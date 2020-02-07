Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Benetton cuts ties with photographer Toscani over Italy bridge remarks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 00:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 00:32 IST
UPDATE 1-Benetton cuts ties with photographer Toscani over Italy bridge remarks
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Italy's Benetton Group said on Thursday it has cut professional ties with Oliviero Toscani, the photographer behind the advertising campaign that helped make it a global brand in the 1980s, over remarks he made about a 2018 bridge collapse. The collapse of the Morandi bridge in Genoa, operated by a unit of the Benetton family-controlled infrastructure group Atlantia, claimed 43 lives.

The disaster led to heavy criticism of the Benetton family and has triggered calls from lawmakers to revoke the group's motorway concession. During an interview with state-owned Rai radio on Tuesday, Toscani was asked for his view about members of Italy's "Sardines" grassroots movement - which opposes the populism of far-right Italian leader Matteo Salvini - meeting members of the Benetton family. The meeting had been widely criticised by politicians and the media due to the Benetton's involvement in the bridge tragedy.

Toscani appeared to suggest he didn't have a problem with the meeting and also said: "Who cares if a bridge falls down?" when asked to comment on a photograph of the Benettons with members of the Sardines. Toscani subsequently issued a tweet saying that he was sorry about his "extrapolated and confused words," adding that he was upset about the tragedy, like all Italians.

The Benetton Group and founder and Chairman Luciano Benetton said in a statement that they distanced themselves from Toscani's remarks. "Benetton and the whole company renew their sincere sympathy towards the families of the victims and all those involved in this terrible tragedy".

POLITICAL BACKLASH The comments from world-acclaimed photographer Toscani sparked new criticism from leading members of Italy's ruling 5-Star Movement, the most vocal group within the ruling coalition against the Benettons and Atlantia.

Vito Crimi, leader of the 5-Star, urged the government to avoid any hesitation and push ahead in stripping Atlantia's unit Autostrade per l'Italia of its motorway concession, which accounts for around one-third of its core earnings. Toscani was also criticised by far-right League lawmaker and Genoa native, Edoardo Rixi, who for the first time signalled a possible shift in the position of his party, which in the past had adopted a less aggressive stance towards Atlantia.

"We'll see what the government has to say (on the licence) and we'll decide", Rixi told Reuters. A decree passed at the end of last year made it easier and less costly for the government to cancel the valuable concession.

The measures must be ratified by the end of February and analysts are on the watch for any signals of a softening of the final version that will be approved in parliament. However, two government sources of the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) told Reuters late on Wednesday that Rome had no intention of backtracking on the legislation despite some members of the coalition remaining opposed to the new rules.

Small centrist Italia Viva party, led by former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and whose support is key to maintain the government's parliamentary majority, says the decree would scare away foreign investors. Sources from the PD say the government should use the new rules as leverage into forcing Atlantia to accept tough changes to the licence and a cut in toll-road tariffs rather than deciding on an outright revocation of the concessions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

World Bank, Korean experts participate in workshop on 'Smart City Dushanbe'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Canadian agency asks federal court to declare Facebook contravened privacy law

Canadas privacy commissioner asked a federal court to declare that Facebook had broken federal privacy law for the private sector, according to a notice of application filed on Thursday. The application also asked for an order requiring Fac...

ANALYSIS-Peak coronavirus? Epidemic forecasts are often wrong but can be useful

Predicting peak virus is often destined to fail. But thats not to say it is pointless.Many health, policy and economic experts worldwide are now trying to do just this with the epidemic of coronavirus disease spreading from China. They are ...

Report: Wolves acquire Russell from Warriors for Wiggins

The Minnesota Timberwolves will acquire guard DAngelo Russell from the Golden State Warriors in a blockbuster trade that includes forward Andrew Wiggins, ESPNs Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Thursday. Per the report, the Warriors will also ...

Sudan dissolves boards of central bank and 11 other banks

Sudans legal committee announced on Thursday the dissolving of the boards of Sudans central bank and 11 other banks, while the committee also announced the exemption of eight bank managers, according to state TV.The dissolved banks include ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020