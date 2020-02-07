Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa embarks on 4-day state visit to India

  • PTI
  • |
  • Colombo
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 16:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 16:35 IST
Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa embarks on 4-day state visit to India

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Friday embarked on a four-day state visit to India where he would hold talks on a number of key areas including trade, defence and maritime security cooperation. The visit, beginning February 7, is the Rajapaksa senior's first overseas trip since his brother Gotabaya was elected President in November.

Prime Minister Mahinda left for India a short while ago on a four-day state visit on the invitation of his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, Daily Mirror newspaper reported. He will have meetings with President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. "The scheduled meetings will build on the strong relationship that already exists between the two countries," Mahinda's office said in a statement on Thursday.

Mahinda hopes to finalise the implementation of the USD 450 million line of credit pledged by Prime Minister Modi to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa during his visit to New Delhi in November, according to the statement. "With the aim of enhancing engagement in sub-regional maritime security cooperation, the two delegations are expected to discuss key areas under the defence and maritime security initiatives that include the Sri Lanka-India annual defence dialogue and the trilateral maritime security cooperation with India and the Maldives," it said.

Rajapaksa also intends to visit the religious sites of Varanasi, Sarnath, Bodhgaya and Tirupathi, it said. Two Tamil ministers in the Rajapaksa government -- Douglas Devananda from the north and Armugam Thondaman from the central tea plantation districts -- are expected to be in the 10-member delegation, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Futures back off after four-day rally ahead of crucial jobs report

U.S. stock index futures retreated on Friday following a four-day run this week that lifted the Wall Streets main indexes to record highs, with attention turning to the crucial monthly jobs report.The Labor Departments data is likely to sho...

Ayushi, Divya, Adarsh win in National Rifle/Pistol trials

Ayushi Podder won the womens 50m Rifle 3 Positions 3P, while T S Divya and Adarsh Singh claimed the titles in the womens 10m Air Pistol and mens 25m Centre Fire Pistol T1 events respectively on the penultimate day of the National Shooting T...

Nothing wrong if a professional's knowledge is tested: SC

There is nothing wrong if knowledge of a professional is tested, the Supreme Court observed on Friday when three Chattisgarh-based doctors came to it saying they are being forced to undertake the test to continue practising as ultrasonologi...

HC questions language criterion for director of fire services

The Bombay High Court on Friday said it was not necessary to make proficiency in Marathi a mandatory qualification at the threshold while appointing the director of Maharashtra Fire Services. A division bench of Justices S C Dharmadhikari ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020