The sanctions imposed on Iran by the United States are a "criminal act" against the country, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Saturday, according to state TV.

"These sanctions are criminal act ... but we can turn it to an opportunity by distancing Iran's economy from being dependent on oil exports," said Khamenei.

