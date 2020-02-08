Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Lee urges Singaporeans to stay united in facing coronavirus outbreak

  • PTI
  • |
  • Singapore
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 17:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 17:45 IST
PM Lee urges Singaporeans to stay united in facing coronavirus outbreak
File photo Image Credit: kremlin.ru

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Saturday urged the people of his country not to panic and remain united as the novel coronavirus outbreak which has claimed over 720 lives continues to wreak havoc in China and abroad. The death toll from the virus outbreak, which first surfaced in Wuhan city in the Central Hubei province of China, has risen to 723 with the confirmed cases soaring to 34,598, including 33 from Singapore.

"We have faced the 2019-nCoV situation for about 2 weeks now. People are understandably anxious & fearful, but there is no need to panic — Singapore has ample supplies. Instead, let us remain united & resolute, stay calm & carry on with our lives," the prime minister said in a tweet. He advised the Singaporeans to "take courage" and "see through this stressful time together".

Lee said the situation was still evolving, with each day bringing new developments, which Singapore has to respond to promptly and dynamically. While most of the coronavirus cases in Singapore have either been imported, or linked to imported cases, there have been some that cannot be traced to the source of infection, said Lee.

"These worried us because it showed that the virus is probably already circulating in our own population," he said. Singapore moved its disease outbreak response up a level to orange on Friday as the coronavirus spread further within the country, with three new cases announced of unknown origin.

Under the Disease Outbreak Response System Condition or Dorscon, code orange means the outbreak is deemed to have moderate to high public health impact. China and countries around the world are scrambling to contain the spread of coronavirus. Apart from China, two deaths have occurred in Hong Kong and the Philippines.

Besides Germany, Britain, and Italy, other European nations with cases of the virus include France, Russia, Belgium, Sweden, Finland, and Spain. Meanwhile, a number of exhibitors have withdrawn from next week's Singapore Airshow as of Saturday, with Canadian aerospace firms De Havilland Canada and Viking Air pulling out of the event, as the impact of the coronavirus widened, according to media reports.

Longview Aviation, which manages its subsidiaries De Havilland Canada and Viking Air, said in a statement on Saturday that it will cancel the participation of its subsidiary companies, in light of the increased alert level announced by the Singapore government and the Ministry of Health. US heavyweight Lockheed Martin said on Friday it will not participate in next week's Singapore Airshow over coronavirus concerns.

"Following the Singapore Ministry of Health's February 7 declaration of a Code Orange health alert, we consulted with the US government and our medical teams and decided not to participate in the Singapore Airshow," the company said in a statement. The stepped-up precautionary measures following the outbreak, however, did little to dampen the mood of thousands of Hindu devotees, who turned out to seek blessings and fulfill their vows in this year's Thaipusam festival, an annual celebration in honor of Lord Subramaniam (also known as Lord Murugan).

The presence of signs reminding people who are unwell not to enter temple premises, as well as thermal scanners and sanitizers were signs that this year's Thaipusam was slightly different from previous years, The Straits Times reported. But the religious procession went on as usual and drew some 11,500 devotees, the highest participation since 2013, in part helped by Thaipusam falling on a weekend.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

HRD Minister, PISA coordinator meet to discuss preparations for PISA 2021

Delhi Police woman sub-inspector shot dead

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Five Britons contract coronavirus in French ski resort

Five British nationals on a ski trip have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus at a mountain resort in France, after staying in the same chalet with a person who had been in Singapore, French health officials said on Saturday. The new ca...

Annual Chilly Mela at Hubli kicks off

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and Karnataka state minister Jagadish Shettar on Saturday inaugurated the chilly mela fair here, organised by the Karnataka Spice Board to help the chilly farmers of the state market their crops. Union Minister ...

UPDATE 1-Thai soldier kills at least 10 in shooting rampage -police

A Thai soldier killed at least 10 people in a shooting rampage on Saturday in Nakhon Ratchasima in the north east of Thailand and remains at large, police said. The soldier opened fire at different locations in the city, which is more than ...

15 Kerala students stranded in China's Hubei reach Kochi; no

Fifteen students from the state who returned here from China were allowed to go home by doctors as none of them had symptoms of the novel coronavirus nCoV infection, officials said on Saturday. However, their samples have been collected for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020