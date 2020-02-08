12 killed after soldier opens fire in Thailand

At least 12 people were killed and several others sustained injuries after a soldier opened fire at his fellow servicemen and civilians in Thailand's northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima on Saturday, Thai media reported. The Bangkok Post reported that the soldier first shot dead his commander and two others inside a military camp before fleeing in a stolen Humvee vehicle.

The shooter later opened fire at the Terminal 21 shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima Province and live-streamed the incident on his Facebook page. The shooter is reportedly on the run following the incident.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

