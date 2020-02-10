Kazakhstan to send two planes to China to evacuate its citizens
Kazakhstan will send two planes to China on Feb. 10 and Feb. 12 to evacuate its citizens amid a coronavirus outbreak, the Central Asian nation's foreign ministry said on Monday.
Out of 719 Kazakhs remaining in China, 391 have asked to be repatriated, it said in a statement. The flights will also take 47 Chinese citizens to Beijing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kazakhstan
- China
- Central Asian
- Beijing
ALSO READ
Kazakhstan restricts visa regime for Chinese over virus
UPDATE 1-Kazakhstan restricts visa regime for Chinese over virus
Kazakhstan detains two for spreading coronavirus rumours
UPDATE 3-Kazakhstan suspends all transport links with China over virus
Tax on sugary drinks win for public health, economy in Kazakhstan: World Bank