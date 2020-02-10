Left Menu
The Blonds find religion at New York Fashion Week

The Blonds find religion at New York Fashion Week
After several seasons of sharply themed collections, fashion designers The Blonds traveled to the more ethereal territory as they presented looks for fall 2020 at New York Fashion Week.

On the heels of collections inspired by Disney villains and the musical "Moulin Rouge", The Blonds' presented another spectacle, this one centered on the idea of fashion as religion. "We wanted to have this sort of idea of symbols and icons that we feel inspire us, make sense and what the future holds too," David Blond told Reuters. "So it's all kind of clashing together."

Blond, along with partner Phillipe Blond, paid tribute to their Latin roots, inviting guest celebrities including Mexican singer-songwriter Gloria Trevi and Dominican singer-songwriter Natti Natasha, to Sunday's runway show. Fans cheered as Phillipe Blond opened the presentation dressed in gold and wearing a crown of "thorns".

Owing to their corporate sponsorship by Motorola, maker of the Razr Smartphone, and Pitta, which manufactures face masks, the design duo also incorporated the companies' products into their collection. Models took selfies, while some looks incorporated sequined masks.

David Blond said their intention in fashion was to push boundaries beyond the average pret-a-porter fare. "What we like to do is something that really borders on fantasy and reality," he said.

"It's a combination of costume and fashion. There really isn't a way to define it because, for our clients, this is their work wardrobe ... It's not for the average person." Models sported looks in sparkling, shimmering golds and silvers, from strapless mini-dresses to embroidered, lushly embellished pantsuits, with the backdrop of a glowing white cross.

New York Fashion Week has seen some of its limelight diverted this season by the Oscars, which were presented in Hollywood on Sunday. The Blonds' show still managed to attract its usual share of celebrities, including Padma Lakshmi, Lisa Rinna, and Amanda Lepore.

New York's Fashion Week continues through Wednesday.

