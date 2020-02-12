Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Vettel riled by suggestion his stock has fallen at Ferrari

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 17:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 17:00 IST
Motor racing-Vettel riled by suggestion his stock has fallen at Ferrari
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@ScuderiaFerrari)

Sebastian Vettel is no longer the main man at Ferrari but the German, a four-time world champion, does not accept that his stock has waned.

Beaten on points, wins, poles and podiums last year by his 22-year-old Monegasque teammate Charles Leclerc, Vettel will start the new season in Australia next month with the pairing on equal terms. He sounded riled at the launch of the Italian team's new car in Reggio Emilia on Tuesday night when it was put to him by Reuters that he had lost ground while Leclerc had gained stature.

"I don't see it that way," he said. "I think we were up and up last year, it's not like I had a different car. We both have the same car, and the same chance to race well. I never doubted that last year, I don't think Charles did," added the 32-year-old.

"I disagree with you. I don't see it that way, down and up. It doesn't change anything. We were on equal terms all throughout last year. We are this year as well." The difference is that last year team principal Mattia Binotto made clear at pre-season testing that Vettel, as the team's experienced driver, would be favored as the main championship contender.

That is no longer the case, with Binotto stating that they would start on equal terms from the opening race in Melbourne. "We said (last year) that Seb would have been a first driver and Charles second. I think after a year, and that both have proved they can both fight for the best result, they will be on the same level," he said on Tuesday.

Leclerc has a new contract that ties him to Ferrari until the end of 2024, and is the face of the future, whereas Vettel is out of contract at the end of the year. Media speculation continues to suggest Ferrari is interested in Mercedes' six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton as a possible replacement.

Even if Ferrari says Vettel remains their number one choice to partner Leclerc in 2021, with a strong logic to continuity in the light of the coming rules revolution, he cannot afford another year like 2019. The German-made some glaring mistakes and appeared ill at ease in the car and with its handling.

He denied on Tuesday, however, that he felt more stress going into the new campaign -- or that Ferrari's apparent vote of confidence had eased matters. "At some point, you have to sort out what's going on in the future but I think we will have enough time to do so. So I'm not taking any extra stress or pressure," he said.

"I feel good, confident. Last year has been good for me in the sense of learning a lot of things and understanding things. Certainly, there are things I can do better and I'm sure that I will do better this year. "I'm not stressed, but certainly ambitious to prove it to myself."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Cape Town restaurant wins Guinness world milkshake recordGuinness World Records has named a South African restaurant as the official titleholder for Most Varieties of Milkshakes Commercially...

Dubai court rules against superyacht freeze order in divorce battle

A Dubai appeal court has dismissed a freezing order on a 436 million superyacht belonging to a Russian billionaire at the centre of one of the worlds costliest divorce battles, according to a copy of the final ruling reviewed by Reuters. Bu...

Science News Roundup: Novacyt says winning race for high-speed virus; White House calls for the biggest NASA budge and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Novacyt biotech company says winning race for high-speed virus testFranco-British biotech company Novacyt says it can offer a coronavirus test that is faster than rival methods by focusi...

Hyderabad seek to stop the rot in final home game

Out of reckoning for a play-off berth, both Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC will play for pride when they take on each other in an Indian Super League match here on Thursday. Hyderabad FC have had a disappointing campaign so far with just si...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020