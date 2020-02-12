U.S. jets carry out air strike in northeast Syria - Syrian news agency

U.S. warplanes carried out at least one airstrike in Syria's northeast Hasakah region after an incident at a checkpoint where U.S. soldiers killed one person, Syrian and Turkish media said on Wednesday. Syria's state news agency SANA said one civilian was killed and another wounded when U.S. forces opened fire on people after their vehicles were stopped at a checkpoint, east of Qamishli.

It said the shooting was followed by an airstrike on a village in rural Qamishli, near the border with Turkey. Turkey's state-owned Anadolu agency said two airstrikes took place.

