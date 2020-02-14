Coronavirus death toll in China reaches 1,380, confirmed cases near 64,000

The death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in mainland China has risen to 1380, while the number of confirmed cases has reached 63,851, country's National Health Commission said on Friday. Of the 5,090 new cases reported through Thursday, 4,823 cases were from Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, the Health Commission said, as reported by South China Morning Post.

The new strain of coronavirus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan and has since then spread to several countries across the world, including India. Meanwhile, a senior White House official said on Thursday that the United States feels let down by a lack of transparency from China over the crisis, contradicting President Donald Trump's confidence in Beijing in tackling the outbreak.

"We are a little disappointed that we haven't been invited in and we're a little disappointed in the lack of transparency coming from the Chinese," Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, told reporters. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.