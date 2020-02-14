Renowned Turkish novelist acquitted in terror trial

A Turkish court on Friday acquitted renowned novelist Asli Erdogan on charges of membership of an armed terror organisation.

The court in Istanbul also acquitted Erdogan, who is living in exile in Germany, of disrupting the unity of the state.

Erdogan, whose books have been translated into various different languages, was an occasional columnist for pro-Kurdish newspaper Ozgur Gundem which was shut down after the failed 2016 coup against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (AFP) IND

