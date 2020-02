Feb 14 (Reuters) -

* FACEBOOK WILL CANCEL ITS GLOBAL MARKETING SUMMIT SLATED TO TAKE PLACE IN IN SAN FRANCISCO NEXT MONTH BECAUSE OF CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS - SF CHRONICLE Source text - http://bit.ly/39DBNIb Further company coverage:

