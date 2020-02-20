Russia opposes UN declaration calling for Syria ceasefire: diplomats

United Nations, Feb 19 (AFP) Russia on Wednesday objected to the UN Security Council adopting a statement that would have called for a ceasefire and respect for international humanitarian law in northwest Syria, diplomats said, after a tense closed-door meeting.

"Russia said no," French Ambassador to the United Nations Nicolas de Riviere told reporters. "There is no statement," confirmed his Belgian counterpart, Marc Pecsteen de Buytswerve, the current council president. (AFP) CPS

