Russia opposes UN declaration calling for Syria ceasefire: diplomats
United Nations, Feb 19 (AFP) Russia on Wednesday objected to the UN Security Council adopting a statement that would have called for a ceasefire and respect for international humanitarian law in northwest Syria, diplomats said, after a tense closed-door meeting.
"Russia said no," French Ambassador to the United Nations Nicolas de Riviere told reporters. "There is no statement," confirmed his Belgian counterpart, Marc Pecsteen de Buytswerve, the current council president. (AFP) CPS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Erdogan urges Syria to back off Turkish observation posts
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. halts secretive drone program with Turkey over Syria incursion
UPDATE 1-Turkey's Erdogan demands Syrian forces in Idlib withdraw
Syria regime presses offensive despite Turkish warning
Turkey's Erdogan says Syrian forces in Idlib must pull back this month