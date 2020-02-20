Shooting in German city leaves at least 8 people dead

At least eight people were killed in a shooting incident late on Wednesday in the German city of Hanau, mass-selling Bild newspaper reported, citing prosecutors. Police in Hanau, east of Frankfurt, could not be reached for comment. The motive for the shooting is not clear.

The Hessenschau regional broadcaster said two shooting incidents had taken place at two separate shisha bars in Hanau.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.