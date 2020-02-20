Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan's attorney general quits after uproar over his controversial remarks

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 17:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 17:37 IST
Pakistan's attorney general quits after uproar over his controversial remarks
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Pakistan's Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan on Thursday resigned after an uproar by the legal fraternity at his controversial remarks against judges of the Supreme Court. Khan reportedly used contemptuous words on Tuesday against some members of the full bench of the apex court which is hearing the case about proceeding to remove Justice Qazi Faez Essa, another judge of the top court.

The court ordered to expunge Khan's remarks from the record. However, lawyers demanded his resignation. The government on Thursday submitted a response to the apex court regarding Khan's remarks, saying that the statements by Khan were unauthorised and without the knowledge of the federal government.

Khan submitted his resignation to President Arif Alvi, saying he should be relieved of responsibilities immediately. "I note with profound regret that the Pakistan Bar Council, of which I am the Chairman, has demanded through its press release dated 19th of February 2020 that I resign forthwith from the Office of the Attorney General of Pakistan," he wrote in the resignation letter.

"Accordingly, I hereby resign from the position of the Attorney General for Pakistan and request to accept it with immediate effect," he wrote. Pakistan Bar Council vice-chairman Abid Saqi asked Khan to submit an unconditional written apology along with his resignation for his "unbecoming conduct" and announced to file contempt of court petition against the attorney general and the law minister.

Khan was appointed as attorney general on August 31, 2018. He also served in the army. He joined the Pakistan army in 1971 and fought against India in the 1971 war and was made a prisoner. He was set free along with other prisoners but resigned in 1973 on return. Later, he joined the legal profession and was appointed judge of the Sindh High Court in October 2000, but resigned from the position on October 3, 2001 to practice law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Municipalities embark on debt collection, SALGA resolves

The South Africa Local Government Association SALGA has resolved that the countrys municipalities embark on a rigorous debt collection and restructuring process - in an effort to prop up their coffers.This intervention is part of wide-rangi...

U.S. accuses Russia of cyberattack in Georgia that disrupted websites, TV stations

The United States on Thursday blamed Russia for a cyberattack against Georgia in October that Washington said disrupted operations of the Georgian government and privately-run websites and interrupted the broadcast of at least two major tel...

UPDATE 4-Two passengers from coronavirus-hit cruise ship in Japan die, authorities defend quarantine

Two elderly passengers became the first people from aboard a cruise ship moored near Tokyo to die of the coronavirus, the Japanese government said on Thursday, as hundreds more passengers disembarked after two weeks quarantine. The 621 coro...

Whale sharks getting injured by ships in Indian Ocean: Experts

A large number of whale sharks, often spotted along the Indian coast, are being lately found with injury marks caused due to ships and boats sailing in the Indian Ocean, marine experts have said. The Indian Ocean is home to 75 per cent of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020