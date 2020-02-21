US says preparing to sign deal with Taliban on February 29
Riyadh, Feb 21 (AFP) The United States is preparing to sign a deal with the Taliban on February 29, building on an agreement on reducing violence across Afghanistan, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday.
"Upon a successful implementation of this understanding, signing of the US-Taliban agreement is expected to move forward," he said in a statement released after visiting Saudi Arabia. (AFP) RS RS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Riyadh
- Mike Pompeo
- Taliban
- United States
- Afghanistan
- Saudi Arabia
