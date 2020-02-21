Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Yen repairs some damage as dollar power-charge relents

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 18:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 18:33 IST
FOREX-Yen repairs some damage as dollar power-charge relents
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

The yen regained its footing on Friday, as traders swooped back into the Japanese currency after its worst four-day run in more than two years. The yen had lost 2% against the dollar in the previous two days alone as worries about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on Asia's major economies spread.

An early burst in London pushed it up as much as 0.5% to 111.48 yen, though it had edged back slightly to 111.90 by the time the first New York trades trickled in. "Traditionally, the support for the yen comes from two sources, general risk-off sentiment and a move to safe-haven bonds," said Saxo Bank's head of FX strategy John Hardy.

The week's dramatic slide, though, has raised more fundamental questions about the yen's reputation as a safe harbor when FX markets get stormy. "The question is whether recent dollar/yen spike higher could be a one-off move triggered by order flows and algorithm trading or whether it is something else. This is a very interesting test of whether we are seeing regime change."

Manufacturing activity in Japan suffered its steepest contraction in seven years this month, highlighting the widening global fallout from the virus outbreak in China. On the other side of this week's moves has been a huge charge from the dollar, which has had its strongest start to a year since 2015.

It was down 0.2% against the major currencies by 1230 GMT but only after the closely-tracked dollar index touched a three-year peak overnight. The euro has been shoved down to a near three-year low, Australia's dollar traded at an 11-year low of $0.66 overnight and China's tightly-managed yuan was sitting at a two-month low of 7.0286 per dollar.

The tourism-exposed Thai baht dropped 5.5% this week, the Hong Kong dollar slipped down its controlled band while the Korean won and Singapore dollar shed more than 4%. Mexico's peso has been ripped down 2.5% too after holding up relatively well for emerging markets traders recently. "New (coronavirus) cases in (South) Korea and in Japan, (have) obviously given some people few cold feet regarding Japan and the yen as a safe haven," said David Bloom, global head of FX at HSBC.

Europe saw a flurry of purchasing managing index (PMI)data. The euro saw a modest rise to $1.0817 after IHS Markit's Euro Zone Composite Flash PMI rose to 51.6 in February, beating all forecasters polled by Reuters. The fastest rise in British factory output for 10 months also helped sterling end an otherwise tough week on a high as it climbed 0.4% against the dollar and 0.25% against the euro to $1.2930 and 83.5 pence per euro respectively.

"The eurozone economy managed to pick up some momentum again in February despite many companies having been disrupted in various ways by the coronavirus," said Chris Williamson, a chief business economist at IHS Markit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Blade Nzimande welcomes decision on new university for innovation

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Trinity College, Dublin launches scholarships for engineering and programmes worth 5 lakh Euros

Dublins Trinity College on Friday launched the Engineering, Environment and Emerging Technologies scholarships worth 5,00,000 Euros for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. Indian students have greatly contributed to the educational a...

Week-long Afghanistan 'reduction in violence' to start Saturday

Kabul, Feb 21 AFP A week-long reduction in violence between the Taliban, the US, and Afghan security forces will commence shortly, an official said Friday, ahead of the possible signing of a deal between Washington and the insurgents. If th...

UPDATE 1-Branson says new Virgin cruise line will overcome coronavirus fears

British entrepreneur Richard Branson heralded his first cruise ship Scarlet Lady on Friday as targeting a younger generation of holidaymakers with a range of attractions that he believes will outweigh any fears around coronavirus. Despite t...

Kalinga Stadium to host India's FIFA WC qualifier against Qatar

Indias return leg FIFA World Cup group E qualifier against defending champions Qatar next month will be held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, the All India Football Federation AIFF said on Friday. Yes, Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020