Moscow says Russian official detained in Spain after U.S. request

  • Moscow
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 21:23 IST
  • Created: 21-02-2020 21:13 IST
File photo

Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Friday that a Russian official was detained by Spanish police during a working trip on Feb. 14 after her arrest was requested by the United States.

The Russian woman, who is now in jail in Tenerife, works for a government organization overseen by a Russian agriculture watchdog and was a part of an official delegation, the ministry said.

It added in a statement that her detention "could have been linked to a request from the United States".

