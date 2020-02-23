Iraq extends ban on border crossings by Iranians
Iraq has extended an entry ban for any non-Iraqis coming from Iran, the prime minister said, as authorities in Tehran announced 15 more cases of coronavirus and a death toll of eight. Baghdad had banned crossings by non-Iraqis from Iran on Thursday for three days and Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said on Saturday night that the ban would be extended. He did not specify until when.
"The prime minister ordered the ... halting of receiving travelers from the Islamic Republic of Iran except for Iraqis," his office said in a statement. Neighboring Iraq and Iran, both home to Shi'ite Muslim majorities, share close religious, political, and trade ties. Iran has suspended religious pilgrimage trips to Iraq. Iraqi Airways suspended flights to Iran.
Iraq's health ministry said it had detected no cases in the country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Iraq
- Iran
- Adel Abdul Mahdi
- Tehran
- Baghdad
ALSO READ
Kejriwal, Irani trade barbs
Leader Khamenei says Iran has a strong Air Force despite U.S. pressure
Iran's leader Khamenei says Tehran is not a threat to any country - TV
Irani hits out at Kejriwal over his Tweet on women voters, calls him 'anti-women'
Iran's Khamenei says enemies' plots against nation are doomed to fail