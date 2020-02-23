Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Saudi-led coalition says it foiled Red Sea attack by Yemen's Houthis

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sana'a
  • |
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 18:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 18:16 IST
UPDATE 3-Saudi-led coalition says it foiled Red Sea attack by Yemen's Houthis
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Naval forces from the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen on Sunday foiled an "imminent terrorist" attack by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement in the southern Red Sea, a major commercial shipping channel, the coalition said.

The forces destroyed an unmanned boat laden with explosives that were launched from Hodeidah province in western Yemen, coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki said in a statement on Saudi state news agency SPA, without identifying the targets. There was no immediate confirmation from the Houthi movement, which has been battling the Sunni Muslim military coalition since 2015 in a conflict that is largely seen in the region as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and foe Shi'ite Iran.

Yemen lies along the Bab al-Mandeb strait at the southern mouth of the Red Sea, one of the most important trade routes for oil tankers heading from the Middle East to Europe. Malki said the planned attack posed a threat to regional and international security and maritime trade. He said the use of Hodeidah for operations was a "glaring violation" of a U.N.-led peace deal in the disputed port city that was agreed between the Saudi-backed Yemeni government and the Houthis in December 2018.

Violence rose in January, ending more than three months of unprecedented calm in the five-year-old conflict following informal ceasefire talks between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis. Coalition warplanes carried out several air strikes on the Houthi-held capital Sanaa on Sunday, hitting the presidential palace and other military sites, residents told Reuters.

Malki said later that the operation on Sanaa had destroyed Houthi sites used to store ballistic missiles and drones. The strikes were the first to hit the capital for several months, residents said, and followed attempted missile attacks by Houthi forces on Saudi cities on Friday, as the kingdom prepared for a gathering of finance ministers from the Group of 20 major economies in Riyadh.

The Western-backed coalition intervened in Yemen to try to restore the internationally recognized government that was ousted from power in Sanaa in late 2014 by the Houthis, who now control most major urban centers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14-15 synopses revealed, What we can see on Feb 25

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Italy: Earthquake shakes Modena, Carpi nearby cities

Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives with coronavirus-study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Pine Labs plans to deploy 1.5 lakh Android POS devices by next fiscal

Fintech platform Pine Labs is confident of expanding the base of its Android POS machines to 1.5 lakh by the next fiscal, as it deploys these new machines across industries like hospitality, retail, healthcare and automobile. The company, w...

Surprise gift for Trump from Pollachi master tailor

A 90-year-old master tailor from nearby Pollachi has a surprise gift for U.S. President DonaldTrump during his two day visit to India -- a white khadi shirt stitched by him.V S Vishwanathan hit upon the idea after seeing Trump on television...

'Organic farming not sustainable yet but Sikkim govt not to deviate from  its policy'

Organic food production is not economically sustainable at present in the state and even middle-class consumers are not able to afford it but the new government will not deviate from its policy of promoting fully organic, said the states lo...

Venice Carnival to be halted due to coronavirus outbreak

The last two days of the Venice Carnival, which draws tourists from around the world, have been cancelled because of an outbreak of coronavirus, the head of the Veneto region Luca Zaia said on Sunday.Zaia told reporters that events schedule...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020