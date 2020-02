AQAP confirms death of leader, appoints successor: SITE

Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula has confirmed the death of its leader Qassim al-Rimi and appointed a successor, the SITE monitor said Sunday.

The announcement came in an audio speech delivered by AQAP religious official Hamid bin Hamoud al-Tamimi, said SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors jihadist networks worldwide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.