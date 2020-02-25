Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's Weihai to quarantine arrivals from Japan, South Korea as virus spreads

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Weihai
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 14:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 14:30 IST
China's Weihai to quarantine arrivals from Japan, South Korea as virus spreads
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Authorities in the city of Weihai in eastern China's Shandong province said on Tuesday they would quarantine people arriving from Japan and South Korea from Feb. 25 for 14 days, as it looks to contain the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

The rules apply both to Chinese and foreign nationals, who will be put up in hotels free-of-charge for the quarantine period, according to a notice on the city's official Wechat account.

Weihai is near the eastern tip of the Shandong peninsula across the Yellow Sea from South Korea, which - like Japan - has reported a rising number of confirmed coronavirus cases in recent days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Metallica cancels two festival performances

Heavy metal band Metallica has pulled out of performances at Columbus Sonic Temple festival in May and Louisvilles Louder Than Life in September due to frontman James Hetfields health issues. Hetfield, who turned to rehab last year in Sept...

Issue of CAA didn't come up; appreciation from both sides that pluralism, diversity binding factor: FS on talks on CAA, religious freedom.

Issue of CAA didnt come up appreciation from both sides that pluralism, diversity binding factor FS on talks on CAA, religious freedom....

India, US held talks in five major categories: Foreign Secretary

India and the US held talks in five major categories - security, defence, energy, technology and people to people contact, with President Donald Trump assuring India highest consideration for collaboration in defence sector, Foreign Secreta...

#ILOVEUNITED Returns to Delhi

New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India Attended by Club Legends Dwight Yorke and Louis Saha Live match screening of Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United has today announced it will be returning to India wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020