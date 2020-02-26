Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus - state TV

Algeria has confirmed its first case of the coronavirus, an Italian man who arrived in the country on February 17, state television reported.

The man has been put into quarantine, state television said, citing the health minister. (Reporting By Lamine Chikhi, writing by Angus McDowall Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.