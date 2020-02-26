France reports first French death from coronavirus

Paris, Feb 26 (AFP) A 60-year-old man has become the first French victim of the coronavirus in the country, the health ministry announced on Wednesday.

The man died overnight after being rushed to a Paris hospital in serious condition on Tuesday evening, bringing the total death toll in the country to two, said the ministry's deputy head Jerome Salomon.

The first victim was an 80-year-old Chinese tourist, who died in mid-February. (AFP) SCY

