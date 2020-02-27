Emirates won't fly Umrah pilgrims, some tourists to Saudi due to coronavirus outbreak
Emirates airline said it would no longer carry to Saudi Arabia passengers with Umrah pilgrimage visas or tourists from nearly two dozen countries until further notice, in compliance with a Saudi government directive to contain the coronavirus outbreak.
Holders of Saudi tourist visas traveling from China, Japan, Italy, Iran, India, Pakistan and a number of other countries will be barred from boarding Emirates flights with Saudi Arabia as the final destination, the airline said on its website.
The ban takes effect on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
