Kuwait has 43 confirmed cases of coronavirus

Kuwait now has 43 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to a health ministry official on Thursday, who added all cases involved people who had been to Iran.

Kuwait will force all flight passengers to sign an avowal that would make them subject to quarantine for a minimum of two weeks at the Kuwaiti authorities' discretion, state news agency KUNA said on Thursday. If they do not comply, they could face "punishments and legal accountability", KUNA added.

The Kuwaiti army will also suspend studies at military colleges and schools for two weeks from March 1 due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, KUNA said.

