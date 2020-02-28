Nigeria confirms first case of coronavirus - health ministry

Nigeria's health ministry said on Friday it has confirmed a coronavirus case in Lagos state.

"The case which was confirmed on 27/02/2020 is the first case to be reported in Nigeria since the beginning of the outbreak in China in January 2020," the health ministry said http://bit.ly/2HZQrO0 in a post on Twitter.

