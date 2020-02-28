Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swiss government bans all events over 1,000 people

  • PTI
  • |
  • Geneva
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 19:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 17:32 IST
Swiss government bans all events over 1,000 people
Representative Image : Federal Palace of Switzerland Image Credit : Wikimedia

Geneva, Feb 28 (AP) The Swiss government announced an immediate ban Friday on all "public and private" events in the country involving more than 1,000 people as a measure to halt the spread of COVID-19 The measure will last until at least March 15, officials said. Among the events that will be affected are the annual Geneva International Motor Show, which was due to take place from March 5-15 and draws tens of thousands of visitors every year.

Organisers of the auto show did not provide immediate comment on the Swiss government announcement "We aware that this measure will have a significant impact on public life," said Switzerland's interior minister, Alain Berset.

"However, the move is expected to provide effective protection to people in Switzerland and to public health," he said "It should prevent or delay the spread of the disease in Switzerland, thus reducing its momentum." For events with fewer than 1,000 people, organisers "must carry out a risk assessment in conjunction with the competent cantonal (state) authorities to decide whether or not the event can be held," the government said Berset said that large offices or public buildings wouldn't be shut down by the measure.

Switzerland has reported 15 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus. It borders northern Italy, which has seen the largest cluster of cases in Europe The government defined the outbreak as a "special situation" - the second-highest of three levels in the country's epidemic law.

The highest level, defined as an "extraordinary situation," would be triggered for an event on the scale of the 1918 Spanish flu Aside from the Geneva auto show, affected events include the traditional Carnival procession in Basel, a ski marathon and several soccer matches.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the ban would also affect meetings at the United Nations headquarters in Geneva The global body has a special extraterritorial status that may exempt it from national health measures.

Rolando Gomez, spokesman for the U.N. Human Rights Council, said "well over 1,000 participants" were taking part in a four-week session that began Monday The council's top officials were holding a meeting to determine the impact of the Swiss announcement, he said.

"We'll watch this very closely and we'll inform you accordingly," Gomez told a regular U.N. briefing Friday. (AP) IND IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Swiss government bans all events over 1,000 people

Geneva, Feb 28 AP The Swiss government announced an immediate ban Friday on all public and private events in the country involving more than 1,000 people as a measure to halt the spread of COVID-19 The measure will last until at least March...

Iran closes schools as coronavirus death toll rises to 34

Iran announced on Friday the closure of all schools for three days from Saturday because of concerns about a coronavirus outbreak that has killed 34 people in the country.The Islamic Republic had already cancelled Friday prayers in the capi...

All accused arrested in Elgar Parishad case appear before special Mumbai court

All the accused arrested in the Elgar Parishad case were produced before a special NIA court in Mumbai on Friday. The case was transferred from Pune Police to the National Investigation Agency NIA by the Central government in January this y...

Mexico confirms first case of coronavirus

Mexican authorities said on Friday they have confirmed the first case of coronavirus in Mexico, in what is only the second case in Latin America.A patient with a possible coronavirus infection went through a second test that turned up posit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020