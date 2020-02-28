Pak temporarily opens border with Iran to let in its stranded pilgrims: official

Pakistan on Friday temporarily opened a key border crossing with Iran to let in the Pakistani pilgrims stranded on the other side after it had shut it to counter coronavirus spread, an official said Pakistan on February 23 had temporarily closed the Taftan border point in Chaghi district of Balochistan province with Iran to counter the threat of coronavirus spread.

The deadly coronavirus has killed 34 people amid 388 confirmed cases in Iran Assistant Commissioner of Taftan, Najibullah Qambrani, said that the Taftan border point was temporarily opened to allow for one-way traffic into Pakistan.

As hundreds of Pakistanis were left stranded on the other sides, authorities were under pressure to let them in "Around 250-300 Pakistanis stuck in Iran are being allowed to return,” he said.

The decision to allow them to come back was promoted by their increasing difficulties, including expiry of visas for several people However, as per the decision of the government, all passengers were being screened and would be quarantined for some period to make sure that none of them is suffering from coronavirus.

Officials said that about 5,000 Pakistani pilgrims were currently in Iran Pakistan has confirmed two cases of coronavirus and both recently came back from Iran.

Advisor on health Zafar Mirza said that both of them were in stable condition and improving.

