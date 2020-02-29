30 killed, 60 injured as train collides with bus in Pakistan
At least 30 people were killed and dozens suffered injuries after a passenger train collided with a bus near Rohri railway station of Sindh province on Friday night.
At least 30 people were killed and dozens suffered injuries after a passenger train collided with a bus near Rohri railway station of Sindh province on Friday night. According to Dawn, the fatalities are expected to rise as several injured were in a critical condition, Geo News reported.
The Pakistan Express train was on its way to Rawalpindi from Karachi when it rammed with a passenger bus, Dawn reported. "It was a very horrible accident [...] the bus was split into three parts," said Sukkur Police AIG Dr Jamil Ahmed, adding that the impact of the collision was such that the bus was dragged almost 150-200 feet by the train.
More than 60 people were also shifted to Sukkur hospital. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- Sindh
- Karachi
- Rawalpindi
- Geo News
ALSO READ
Sangakkara, wounded in 2009, makes poignant return to Pakistan attack scene
Turkey to oppose Pakistan blacklisting at anti-terrorism finance meet
Watchdog slams new social media measures in Pakistan
South Africa call off proposed Pakistan tour citing players' workload
South Africa call off proposed Pakistan tour citing workload