Just one American with coronavirus still in hospital-Vice President Pence

Of dozens of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States, only one patient is still in the hospital, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Friday.

"In every case, people are being treated and by all accounts are doing well," he said during a live-streamed news conference with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

