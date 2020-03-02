South's military: North Korea fires unidentified projectile

Seoul, Mar 2 (AP) South Korea's military says North Korea has fired at least one unidentified projectile

The launch on Monday came two days North Korea's state media said leader Kim Jong Un supervised an artillery drill aimed at testing the combat readiness of units in front-line and eastern areas

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff couldn't immediately confirm what the projectile was or how far it flew. (AP) MRJ

