South's military: North Korea fires unidentified projectile
Seoul, Mar 2 (AP) South Korea's military says North Korea has fired at least one unidentified projectile
The launch on Monday came two days North Korea's state media said leader Kim Jong Un supervised an artillery drill aimed at testing the combat readiness of units in front-line and eastern areas
Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff couldn't immediately confirm what the projectile was or how far it flew. (AP) MRJ
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
