Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Embassy in US seeks to address travel advisory concerns, issue multiple helplines

The Indian Embassy here on Thursday (local time) issued multiple 24x7 helplines to address queries regarding the Indian government's recent travel advisory which suspended all visas with some exceptions in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 06:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 06:30 IST
Indian Embassy in US seeks to address travel advisory concerns, issue multiple helplines
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Embassy here on Thursday (local time) issued multiple 24x7 helplines to address queries regarding the Indian government's recent travel advisory which suspended all visas with some exceptions in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. The embassy set up as many as 10 helpline numbers for different regions in the US.

"For applicants residing in Bermuda, Delaware, District of Columbia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia, please send details atons4.washingtonmea.qov.in, Tel: 202-213-1364 and 202-262-0375. For applicants residing in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee and the Virgin Islands, please send details at cons.atlantamea.ciov.in Tel: 404-910-7919 and 404-924-9876," the embassy said in the statement. Applicants residing in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin can contact 312-687-3642 and 312-468-3276.

For Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Colorado and Nebraska, the embassy issued a helpline number 713-626-2149 and for people from Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont, the helpline numbers are -- 212-774-0607/347-721-9243. "For applicants residing in Alaska, Arizona, California, Guam, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming, please send an email at oci2.sfmeasiov.in, Tel: 415 483 6629," the statement read.

India on Thursday suspended all visas with some exceptions including diplomatic and official travel as coronavirus cases continue to proliferate around the world. The Indian Embassy in the US had issued an advisory on travel to India. In a statement, the embassy said that the visa-free travel facility granted to Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cardholders is kept in abeyance till April 15.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. Coronavirus, which originated in the Wuhan city of China, has so far spread to more than 100 countries infecting over 1,20,000 people. India has confirmed 73 cases of the lethal infection. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 70

Twitter says Corona pandemic not a ‘marketing opportunity’ to capitalize on

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi becomes first Premier League player to test positive for coronavirus

Englands football club Chelsea FC has confirmed that its player Callum Hudson-Odoi has tested positive for coronavirus. The club has also said that the personnel who had recent close contact with the player in the mens team building will no...

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie tests positive for coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronovirus, a spokesman for the prime minister said. The prime minister is in good health with no symptoms, the spokesman said httpbit.ly2W8iwLl i...

ODI series between Australia-NZ to be played without spectators

The upcoming three-match ODI series between Australia and New Zealand will be played without spectators amid the coronavirus outbreak, Cricket Australia confirmed on Friday. While, the Australian womens cricket teams tour of South Africa ha...

China shares swoon, Hong Kong plummets amid global virus panic

Chinese shares and the yuan weakened on Friday amid a global market meltdown triggered by intensifying fears over the global spread of the coronavirus.The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index opened down 4.1 at its lowest level since Feb. 5 b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020