Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan can't afford Italy-like lockdown while battling Covid-19, says PM Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that had Pakistan locked down its cities like Italy did, its population would have died of hunger.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 17-03-2020 23:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-03-2020 23:54 IST
Pakistan can't afford Italy-like lockdown while battling Covid-19, says PM Imran Khan
Prime Minister Imran Khan (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that had Pakistan locked down its cities like Italy did, its population would have died of hunger. Addressing the nation on Tuesday amid growing coronavirus cases in Pakistan, Prime Minister Khan said that the country needs to take strong actions to combat the pandemic.

Khan said, "If we would have locked down our cities as Italy did, our population would have suffered. On one side we would be battling the novel virus and on the other side we would have lost our population due to hunger." "We were looking at best practices from different countries but countries like Italy showed delayed response to the virus and when cases spiked, they put the entire country under lockdown," he added.

Khan also questioned the United States and its approach to fight the spread of the virus, adding that the US also showed a delayed response despite having the best infrastructure in the world. He said that Pakistan was emerging from a difficult year of economic slowdown and its textile industry had just begun to find its moorings when the coronavirus broke out.

He said that it inevitable for Pakistan to not see a spurt of cases despite various measures taken because the virus has been spreading globally. He also warned the hoarders of essentials supplies, underlining that stringent action would be taken if an artificial shortage of goods is created and prices of these goods rise.

Prime Minister Khan remarked, "We have seen in the past how black market hoarders created a fake shortage of sugar and rice in the market. If this happens again during the coronavirus outbreak then the government will take stringent action against such hoarders." He said that Pakistani President Arif Alvi is in China and when he comes back on Wednesday, we will learn the best practices exercised by China to contain the spread of the virus.

To battle the economic fallout of the virus Pakistan has formulated an economic committee to supervise the oil price, exports, and other economic parameters. Meanwhile, the Sindh provincial government has announced a partial lockdown across the province. Restaurants, shopping malls, beaches and parks will remain closed for 15 days starting Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Putin is being protected from coronavirus around the clock, says Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is being protected from coronavirus around the clock, the Kremlin said on Wednesday, saying all Kremlin staff involved in his events schedule were undergoing mandatory testing for the virus. Russia has recor...

Pope urges hugs, phone calls to fight off isolation

Pope Francis stressed Wednesday the importance of families and friends making small gestures such as hugs and phone calls during times of isolation in a pandemic. We must rediscover the concrete nature of small things, of making small gestu...

All 5 Rajya Sabha candidates in Bihar elected unopposed

All five candidates for as many Rajya Sabha seats in Bihar were on Wednesday declared elected unopposed as no other nominations were filed, an official said. Bihar assembly secretary-cum-returning officer Bateshwar Nath Pandey told PTI that...

Runwal Developers Hands Over Possession at Eirene, Thane

- 140 families turned out to take possession of their dream home - RERA number P51700004574 for Runwal Eirene Part 1 MUMBAI, March 18, 2020 PRNewswire -- Runwal Developers, one of the leading Real Estate developers in Mumbai, handed ov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020