Odd News Roundup: Hanoi chef spreads joy with 'Coronaburger'; A few Spaniards defy coronavirus lockdown and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Eat it: Hanoi chef spreads joy with 'Coronaburger'

You've got to eat it, to beat it: That's the philosophy of one Hanoi chef who is attempting to boost morale in the Vietnamese capital by selling green, coronavirus-themed burgers. Laughing in the face of the global pandemic, Chef Hoang Tung and his team now spend their days molding dozens of green-tea stained burger buns complete with little "crowns" made of dough to resemble microscopic images of the virus.

Who let the dogs out? A few Spaniards defy coronavirus lockdown

Under partial lockdown due to the spiraling coronavirus pandemic, Spaniards are allowed to leave home only for essential outings, walking a dog is one of them. But not a rented dog, the Civil Guard police force warned on Wednesday as it sanctioned a man who had repeatedly tried to rent his dogs out via Facebook so that people could walk them.

British vicar catches fire waiting for God's answer

A British vicar got more than he expected from his first attempt at an online sermon when he leaned too close to a candle on a cross and his sweater caught fire. Stephen Beach of St Budeaux Parish Church in Plymouth, southwest England, was getting his congregation to reflect on the experience of waiting in the final section of a sermon delivered from his home last week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.