UK coronavirus deaths pass 1,000: official

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Britain has risen to 1,019 up from 759 the day before, according to government figures released Saturday

"As of 5:00pm on March 27, 2020, 1,019 patients in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) have died," the health ministry said, while more than 17,000 people have been infected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

