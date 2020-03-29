G2, mouz post victories in ESL Pro League Euro event

G2 and mousesports posted victories Saturday in Group C action in the ESL Pro League Season 11's European competition. Both won by identical 2-1 margins, though mouz had to come-from-behind to defeat FaZe. Mouz dropped Nuke 16-9 but rallied to win 16-14 on Train and 16-12 on Dust II.

G2 defeated TYLOO with a 16-7 win on Inferno and a 16-3 win on Vertigo, sandwiched by a 16-14 loss on Dust II. The ESL Pro League Season 11 was due to be held in Malta, with 24 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive teams set to compete for a $750,000 prize pool. But it was moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, the field was split into a European event with 18 total teams and a separate North American event with six teams. In the European event, the top team from each group advances to the six-team second stage, and the second- and third-place finishers in each group will square off for places in the second stage.

The European champion earns $75,000 of a $531,000 prize pool. The North American winner will receive $75,000 of a $219,000 prize pool. ESL Pro League Season 11 European first-stage standings, through Saturday:

Group A 1. Astralis, 4-1

T2. Team Vitality, 3-2 T2. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 3-2

T4. GODSENT, 2-3 T4. Team Spirit, 2-3

6. ENCE, 1-4 Group B

T1. Natus Vincere, 3-2 T1. Fnatic, 3-2

T1. forZe, 3-2 T4. Complexity Gaming, 2-3

T4. North, 2-3 T4. BIG, 2-3

Group C 1. OG, 1-0

2. mousesports, 1-0 T3. G2 Esports, 1-0

T3. FaZe Clan, 1-1 Virtus.pro, NR

6. TYLOO, 0-3 --Field Level Media

