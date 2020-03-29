Left Menu
Development News Edition

China reports 45 new coronavirus cases, five deaths

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 29-03-2020 08:47 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 08:47 IST
China reports 45 new coronavirus cases, five deaths

China has reported 45 new coronavirus cases including one locally transmitted case while the death toll due to COVID-19 reached 3,300 with five new fatalities, health officials said Sunday. The new domestically transmitted case was reported in Henan province on Saturday, the country's National Health Commission (NHC) said.

The five new fatalities were all reported from the epicentre Hubei province, taking the death toll to 3,300, it said. With 44 new imported cases, their number has gone up to 693, the NHS said.

The overall confirmed cases on the mainland has reached 81,439 by the end of Saturday. This included 3,300 people who have died, 2,691 patients still undergoing treatment and 75,448 others discharged after treatment. The condition of the 742 people in hospital is severe, the NHS said, adding that 174 people are still suspected of being infected with the virus.

By the end of Saturday, 582 confirmed cases including four deaths have been reported in Hong Kong, 37 in Macao and 283 in Taiwan including two deaths, it said. As the coronavirus began abating in its epicentre Hubei and its capital Wuhan, China has gradually began opening up the region lifting the lockdown which was imposed on January 23.

China has also cancelled visas for foreigners, restricted international flights, imposed strict quarantine procedures for people returning from abroad to prevent the second wave of the coronavirus attack in the country. According to multiple reports, more than 30,000 people have died due to the disease across over 170 countries. Italy has the highest number of deaths at 9,134, followed by Spain 5,138 and China 3,174.

The United States leads in the number of COVID-19 with 104,007 infections confirmed so far, followed by Italy (86,498) and China (81,906)..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

Nina Dobrev goes on bicycle ride with Shaun White despite lockdown in LA

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Videos

Latest News

NATIONAL NEWS SCHEDULE

R All India News Schedule for Sunday, March 29 Updates and stories related to coronavirus and lockdown National Bureau PM Narendra Modis Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast at 11 am Stories related to COVID-19, lockdown NORTH Coro...

Saudi Arabia intercepts two missiles fired by Yemen's Houthis

Saudi Arabian air defenses intercepted two ballistic missiles on Saturday night launched by Yemens Iran-aligned Houthi group towards Riyadh and the city of Jizan, the Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Sunday citing a spokesman for the...

Cricket Association of Bengal officials, affiliates contribute to combat COVID-19

The Cricket Association of Bengals CAB observers, scorers and affiliated units have pledged to contribute to the West Bengal State Emergency Fund in a bid to fight against coronavirus. As many as 66 match observers contributed Rs 2,000- eac...

275 Indians, evacuated from Iran, reach Jodhpur

A batch of 275 Indians evacuated from coronavirus-hit Iran arrived at the Jodhpur airport on Sunday morning, an official saidHe said a preliminary screening of the passengers was conducted at the airport and thereafter, they were shifted to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020