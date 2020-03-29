Iran announces 21.3 bn COVID-19 relief package

Iran on Sunday introduced a 21.3 billion euro relief package to help the vulnerable families and the private sector hit by the coronavirus pandemic, according to Government spokesperson Ali Rabiei. This package was approved in a meeting of country's National Headquarters tasked to fight coronavirus pandemic chaired by President Hassan Rouhani, reported IRNA

Part of the allocation will be paid to the Iranian households, workers, and vulnerable classes of society, Rabiei said on his personal Twitter account. He said that almost 16 billion euros of this amount will be given as loans to damaged businesses that have refused to fire their workers.

Rabiei also said that "providing medical supplies and medicines as well as increasing ICU beds for COVID-19 patients are also on the agenda," He said that part of the allocated sum will be used as an unemployment insurance fund.

President Rouhani said in the meeting of the National Headquarters fighting coronavirus that the patients suffering from COVID-19 will undergo medical treatment free of charge. The Government has undertaken to pay 90 per cent of the cost of medical treatment, he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.