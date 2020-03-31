Venezuela prosecutor's office summoned Guaido for 'attempted coup'PTI | Caracas | Updated: 31-03-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 20:14 IST
State prosecutors in Venezuela have summoned opposition leader Juan Guaido for an alleged "attempted coup d'etat" and attempted assassination, Attorney General Tarek William Saab announced Tuesday
In a statement broadcast on state television, Saab said Guaido had been summoned to appear before prosecutors next Thursday following an investigation last week into the seizure of a weapons cache in neighboring Colombia that he said was to be smuggled into Venezuela.
