Pompeo says Maduro, Guaido should step aside for new Venezuela polls

Pompeo says Maduro, Guaido should step aside for new Venezuela pollsPTI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-03-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 20:26 IST
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday that Juan Guaido, recognized by Washington as Venezuela's leader, should step aside along with President Nicolas Maduro for new elections
In a shift after more than a year of US-led efforts to topple the leftist Maduro, Pompeo told reporters that the two men should set up a transitional government to arrange elections.
