Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tablighi Jamaat now in Pakistan: Amid virus fears, authorities search for pilgrims

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 05-04-2020 01:40 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 00:34 IST
Tablighi Jamaat now in Pakistan: Amid virus fears, authorities search for pilgrims
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistani authorities are searching for tens of thousands of worshippers who attended an Islamic gathering in Lahore last month just as the novel coronavirus was taking root in the impoverished nation, officials said on Saturday. Authorities want to test or quarantine those who congregated at the Tablighi Jamaat - an Islamic missionary movement - from March 10 to March 12 amid fears they are now spreading COVID-19 across Pakistan and overseas.

Organizers say about 100,000 people went to the meeting, which took place despite government requests to cancel it in light of the worsening coronavirus pandemic. Speaking on condition of anonymity, an official at Lahore's district commissioner's office told AFP the gathering's location outside the eastern city has now been sealed off.

"Authorities in all districts (of the country) are trying to find those who have attended the event," the official said. About 2,500 attendees -- including 1,500 foreigners - who had remained around the event site, which includes a mosque and sleeping quarters, have been placed in quarantine.

So far, at least 154 worshippers who went to last month's Jamaat have tested positive for coronavirus, with two fatalities to date, authorities told AFP. Working through word of mouth and from lists of names provided by Jamaat organizers, officials have so far tracked down approximately 7,000 attendees in Punjab province and placed them in quarantine.

Tablighi Jamaat is considered one of the world's largest faith-based movements, with millions of followers, particularly in South Asia. It sends preachers to countries to spread Islam's ideals. According to organizers, a number of foreign nationals also attended this year's gathering from countries including China, Indonesia, Nigeria, and Afghanistan.

About 1,500 foreigners are now quarantined in Pakistan, but others left the country without being tested. On March 23, Gaza's health ministry confirmed its first two cases of coronavirus were Palestinians who had attended the gathering. Pakistan's Science Minister Fawad Chaudhry expressed exasperation the Jamaat took place and blamed "the stubbornness of the clergy." "Any group of people who will not adhere to the government advice and will continue to do their normal activities will become a danger to others," he told AFP.

Speaking to AFP, senior Tablighi preacher Naeem Butt said it was "ignorant" and "irresponsible" to blame the movement for spreading the virus. "We canceled our event after two days when the authorities told us to do so," he said.

At the time, organizers blamed rainy weather, not the virus, for ending the event. Coronavirus has killed at least 41 people in Pakistan, though with only limited testing available, observers worry the number is far higher.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

Railways designs 'doctor's booth' for zero-contact check-ups

Fact check: Does Disaster Management Act prohibit citizens from sharing coronavirus updates?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Videos

Latest News

Malawi president, ministers take 10% salary cut to fight coronavirus

Malawis president and cabinet will take a 10 salary cut and redirect the money towards the fight against coronavirus, President Peter Mutharika said on Saturday as he announced a stimulus package in an address on state television.Mutharika ...

Dubai imposes 2-week lockdown as Gulf states battle spread of coronavirus

Dubai imposed a two-week lockdown Saturday night and Saudi Arabia sealed off parts of the Red Sea city of Jeddah as Gulf states tightened measures in big cities to contain the spread of the coronavirus.Dubai had been under an overnight curf...

AP CM Reddy supports PM Modi's initiative to light up lamps on April 5

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has called on the public to obey Prime Minister Narendra Modis message, to light up lamps at 9 pm tomorrow. For 9 minutes tomorrow at 9 pm, I urge everyone in Andhra Pradesh to ignite a spa...

Portugal's coronavirus cases grow, half a million workers at risk of lay off

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Portugal pushed past the 10,000 mark on Saturday, while government data showed more than half a million Portuguese workers were at risk of being temporarily laid off due to the outbreak. This fight is not a 10...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020