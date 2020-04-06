Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN Security Council many meet soon to discuss COVID-19, says Secy Gen Antonio Guterres

With the world under the grip of COVID-19, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres indicated that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) may meet soon to discuss the pandemic, which has infected more than 1.2 million worldwide and killed close to 70,000.

ANI | New York | Updated: 06-04-2020 04:10 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 04:10 IST
UN Security Council many meet soon to discuss COVID-19, says Secy Gen Antonio Guterres
United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres. Image Credit: ANI

With the world under the grip of COVID-19, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres indicated that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) may meet soon to discuss the pandemic, which has infected more than 1.2 million worldwide and killed close to 70,000. Responding to media questions after a briefing at the UN headquarters here Guterres said, "I've just received an invitation from the Presidency of the Security Council at the request of a number of Member States to brief the Council, which I will do, I believe, next week."

Since the global outbreak of COVID-19, the 15-member Security Council has not met even once or come up with an united response or resolution to the pandemic, mostly due to a stand-off between the United States and China over the origin of the pandemic. Dominican Republic has taken over the presidency of the UNSC from April 1 from China which held the chair till March 31.

Meanwhile, during the briefing, Guterres said that his appeal 10 days ago for an "immediate ceasefire in all corners of the globe" has resonated across the world with so far 70 partners, including warring partners from 11 countries, expressing their acceptance to the call. He, however, warned there were "enormous difficulties to implementation as conflicts have festered for years, distrust is deep, with many spoilers and many suspicions."

"And in many of the most critical situations, we have seen no let-up in fighting -- and some conflicts have even intensified," Guterres said. The Secretary-General gave examples of places like Libya and Syria.

In Afghanistan, where fighting has increased, Guterres said the time has come for the government and the Taliban, who are working on a prisoner exchange, to cease hostilities "as COVID-19 looms over the country." "In Syria, where the first COVID-related deaths have now been reported, my Special Envoy appealed for a "complete and immediate" nationwide ceasefire in the country to allow for an all-out-effort against COVID-19," he said.

"My objective now is to stop the war; it is not to make a judgment, it is to stop the war. Obviously, it is clear, when I arrived in Libya, that there was an attack by Marshal Haftar's forces to Tripoli, and that was the beginning of the conflict that we have witnessed since then. But my objective now is to make sure that the ceasefire, whose technical aspects were agreed by the representatives of both sides but not signed, that that ceasefire is implemented. We must stop this war."

Stating that the virus has shown how swiftly it can move across borders, devastate countries and upend lives, the UN Secretary-General said "The worst is yet to come." He thus urged for" need to do everything possible to find the peace and unity our world so desperately needs to battle COVID-19." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Japan PM Abe to declare state of emergency as early as Tuesday -Yomiuri

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will declare a state of emergency over the coronavirus as early as Tuesday, the Yomiuri newspaper reported, as the number of infections topped 1,000 in the capital, Tokyo.Abe will likely announce his plans...

Trump voices hope for 'leveling-off' of coronavirus in U.S. hot spots

President Donald Trump expressed hope on Sunday that the United States was seeing a leveling-off of the coronavirus crisis in some of the nations hot spots, saying Americans were starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel. New York,...

3-day Vasanthotsavam festival begins in Tirumala without devotees

The annual three-day-long Vasanthotsavam festival of Lord Balaji began in Tirumala on Sunday without devotees due to the coronavirus lockdown. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam TTD, the administrative body of Lord Balaji temple has cancelled th...

UK PM Johnson hospitalised for tests after persistent coronavirus symptoms

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to hospital for tests on Sunday after suffering persistent coronavirus symptoms 10 days after testing positive for the virus, though Downing Street said he remained in charge of the governme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020