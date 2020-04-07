UK registers daily record of 786 coronavirus deaths

Britain on Tuesday reported a record 786 new COVID-19 deaths in its daily update, following two days of falling figures

"As of 5pm on 6 April, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 6,159 have sadly died," the health ministry tweeted, up from 5,373 on Monday.

