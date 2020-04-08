Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran says coronavirus deaths near 4,000

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 08-04-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 17:43 IST
Iran says coronavirus deaths near 4,000

Iran on Wednesday reported 121 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, bringing its overall number of fatalities to 3,993. In the past 24 hours, 1,997 new cases of COVID-19 infection were detected in Iran, state news agency IRNA quoted health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour as saying.

That put the number of confirmed cases at 64,586, he added. Iran, which announced its first COVID-19 cases on February 19, is by far the worst hit by the pandemic in the Middle East, according to official tolls.

But there has been speculation abroad that the real number of deaths and infections in the country could be higher. Jahanpour said that while 3,956 patients were in critical condition, those who recovered had reached 29,812.

The spokesman added that Iran had carried out 220,975 COVID-19 tests to date, according to IRNA. In a bid to halt COVID-19, Iran has ordered the closure of non-essential businesses and imposed inter-city travel bans, while refraining from a lockdown.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said a "second wave" of the fight against the coronavirus would start from Saturday, and that it would be more difficult. "Low-risk" businesses would be allowed to reopen from Saturday, he said, because "we want to continue economic activities as much as possible while fighting coronavirus at the same time".

The decision to reopen businesses has drawn criticism from health experts and even some government officials. But Rouhani said "there is no other way"..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Egypt extends nationwide night-time curfew to counter coronavirus

Egypt will extend a nationwide night-time curfew by 15 days until April 23 to counter the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Wednesday.Airports will also stay closed until the end of the month, he said in a t...

India-born beauty queen doctor petitions for affordable COVID-19 housing in UK

An India-born beauty queen, who has put her pageant life on hold to return to the National Health Service NHS frontlines as a doctor at a hospital in eastern England, is petitioning the UK government to address exorbitant staff accommodatio...

MP: Cong MLA leads protest in Satna demanding food packets

A case has been registered against the Congress MLA from Satna, Siddharth Kushwaha, for leading a protest march seeking food packets for the poor amid lockdown for coronavirus, police said on Wednesday. Kushwaha organised a protest march n...

Trump's handling of COVID-19 pandemic and feuds with reporters grab headlines

Donald Trumps handling of the coronavirus pandemic crisis and his rude remarks at reporters questioning his contempt for science and disdain for experts have grabbed headlines in the American media, with a leading newspaper even going to th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020