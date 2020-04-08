Left Menu
Lanka PM calls for unity to fight against coronavirus

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 08-04-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 21:01 IST
Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has called for unity in the fight against the spread of coronavirus, saying it is the only enemy of the country and can be defeated only by working together without any differences of race, religion or party, as the total number of positive cases on Wednesday rose to 189 and the death toll to seven. Delivering a special statement on the current situation of the country and the measures taken by the government to control the COVID-19 pandemic, the premier praised the health care providers for their sacrifice and commended the tri forces and police for their “tireless efforts’ to keep the spread of COVID-19 at bay, the Colombo Page reported.

“I would like to remember the sacrifices made by our health care providers who have sacrificed their families, time and even their own health so that you and I are safe. We thank you and we are grateful for all the sacrifices you have made to ensure Sri Lanka stays safe,” the premier was quoted as saying. He said, “COVID-19 is the only enemy of the country and it can be defeated only by working together without any differences of race, religion or party.” “Whether we live or not depends on how we fight this scourge. Our focus, our commitment and our discipline are what determine whether we live or die in an epidemic like this,” he was quoted as saying.

The Indian ocean island nation has taken strict measures to contain the spreading of the disease, including a countrywide curfew since March 20. India on Tuesday gifted a 10-tonne consignment of essential life saving medicines to Sri Lanka to help it battle with the coronavirus pandemic.

The medicines provide by India were requested by Government of Sri Lanka. The consignment was brought to Sri Lanka by an Air India special charter flight on Tuesday. Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa thanked India for sending the essential life saving medicine. Sri Lankan police on Wednesday announced that currently enforced curfew in six districts would continue indefinitely in the ongoing lockdown.

In 19 districts, the curfew will be lifted at 6 am on Thursday and will be reimposed at 4 pm. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka police on Wednesday two people for spreading fake news on coronavirus. On April 1, the police had informed all media institutions that strict legal action would be taken against those who spread false news.

